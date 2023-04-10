Christian worshippers attend Easter Sunday mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Thousands of worshippers celebrate in tense Jerusalem as violence surges
- Christian Easter coincided with Jewish Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, against a backdrop of surging Israeli-Palestinian violence
- Also on Sunday, Israelis gathered for the funeral of British-Israeli sisters Maya and Rina Dee who were killed on Friday in the West Bank
