Christian worshippers attend Easter Sunday mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Israel
World / Middle East

Thousands of worshippers celebrate in tense Jerusalem as violence surges

  • Christian Easter coincided with Jewish Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, against a backdrop of surging Israeli-Palestinian violence
  • Also on Sunday, Israelis gathered for the funeral of British-Israeli sisters Maya and Rina Dee who were killed on Friday in the West Bank

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:47am, 10 Apr, 2023

