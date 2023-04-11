Israeli security forces fire tear gas at Palestinians demonstrating on Monday in the village of Beita, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Photo: AFP
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu reverses course on sacking defence minister amid deadly attacks
- An Italian tourist was killed in a car ramming in Tel Aviv hours after 3 Israeli women were killed in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank last week
- The prime minister had sacked defence chief Yoav Gallant after the latter called for a halt to the government’s controversial judicial overhaul plan
