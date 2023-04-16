UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, right, welcomes Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Qasr al-Watan in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday. Photo: UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs / AFP
Brazil’s president meets UAE leader in Abu Dhabi after China visit
- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was expected to attend an iftar – the fast-breaking meal during Ramadan – and will leave early on Sunday, officials said
- Both China and Brazil have refused to join nations in imposing sanctions on Moscow for its Ukraine invasion, while the UAE has maintained a neutral stance
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, right, welcomes Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Qasr al-Watan in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday. Photo: UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs / AFP