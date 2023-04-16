Nuns hold candles as Orthodox Christian worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Thousands of Christians in Jerusalem for Orthodox Easter ‘Holy Fire’ rite
- The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where the rite takes place, was built over the site where Christian tradition says Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and resurrected
- This year’s ceremony comes after deadly attacks and clashes in Israel, east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank
Nuns hold candles as Orthodox Christian worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday. Photo: Reuters