Smoke marks caused by a fatal fire are seen on a building in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Dubai fire in residential building kills at least 16, injures 9
- Blaze is believed to have happened in accommodation shared by multiple individuals; landlords often erect illegal partitions to squeeze more people in
- ‘Preliminary investigations showed that lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire’, said the authorities
