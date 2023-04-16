Smoke marks caused by a fatal fire are seen on a building in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Smoke marks caused by a fatal fire are seen on a building in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Dubai fire in residential building kills at least 16, injures 9

  • Blaze is believed to have happened in accommodation shared by multiple individuals; landlords often erect illegal partitions to squeeze more people in
  • ‘Preliminary investigations showed that lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire’, said the authorities

Associated Press

Updated: 7:01pm, 16 Apr, 2023

