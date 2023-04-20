People trapped in the crowd attempt to free themselves during a stampede in Sanaa, Yemen. Photo: Al Masirah TV via Reuters
developing | Dozens killed in stampede in Yemen’s capital
- The incident took place inside a school in the capital Sanaa where charity aid was being distributed
- Eyewitnesses said armed Houthis shot in the air in an attempt to control the crowd, but sparked panic
People trapped in the crowd attempt to free themselves during a stampede in Sanaa, Yemen. Photo: Al Masirah TV via Reuters