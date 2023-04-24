Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel this week. Photo: The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Florida governor Ron DeSantis plans to meet Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu during Israel trip
- DeSantis is also travelling to Japan, South Korea and Britain. The visit to Israel coincides with protests over Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plans
- The expected 2024 US presidential candidate met Netanyahu during a visit to Jerusalem in 2019, calling Florida ‘the most pro-Israel state in the nation’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel this week. Photo: The Salt Lake Tribune via AP