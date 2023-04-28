Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan via video link. Photo: Reuters
Putin hails opening of Russian-built nuclear plant in Turkey and praises Erdogan
- President Vladimir Putin and President Tayyip Erdogan marked the building of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant by Russia’s Rosatom
- The Russian leader also heaped praise on the Turkish president and his leadership ahead of a key election in the Nato country
