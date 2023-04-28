Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan via video link. Photo: Reuters
Putin hails opening of Russian-built nuclear plant in Turkey and praises Erdogan

  • President Vladimir Putin and President Tayyip Erdogan marked the building of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant by Russia’s Rosatom
  • The Russian leader also heaped praise on the Turkish president and his leadership ahead of a key election in the Nato country

Reuters and Agence France-Presse
Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:20am, 28 Apr, 2023

