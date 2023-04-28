This grab taken from a video released by Iran’s Army office shows Iranian naval soldiers boarding the Advantage Sweet oil tanker off the coast of Oman. Photo: AFP
Iran TV airs footage of commandos seizing US-bound tanker amid tensions
- Capture of the Chinese-owned Advantage Sweet is the latest seizure by Iran amid tensions with the US over advancing nuclear programme
- While Tehran says the tanker was seized over it running into another Iranian vessel, it has provided no evidence yet to support the claim
This grab taken from a video released by Iran’s Army office shows Iranian naval soldiers boarding the Advantage Sweet oil tanker off the coast of Oman. Photo: AFP