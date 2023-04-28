“Wearing the spacesuit and proudly bearing the UAE flag on my arm, I will soon be undertaking the Arab world’s first spacewalk.” Photo: Twitter@Astro_Alneyadi
“Wearing the spacesuit and proudly bearing the UAE flag on my arm, I will soon be undertaking the Arab world’s first spacewalk.” Photo: [email protected]_Alneyadi
‘Sultan of Space’ UAE astronaut exits ISS for first Arab spacewalk

  • As Sultan Alneyadi exited an ISS hatch to carry out maintenance work, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre called it a ‘new historic milestone’
  • Alneyadi became the first Arab astronaut to embark on a six-month space mission when he blasted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in March

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:12pm, 28 Apr, 2023

