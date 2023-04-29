Iranian girls walk past a wall painting of Iran’s national flag in Tehran in August 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iranian girls walk past a wall painting of Iran’s national flag in Tehran in August 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Iran says there were no schoolgirl poisonings, blames foreign ‘enemies’

  • A wave of suspected attacks has provoked public anger, but a ministry report says no toxic substance was found during investigations
  • Authorities instead blamed mischievousness and mass hysteria among students, as well as unnamed dissidents of provoking fears to produce propaganda videos

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:48am, 29 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Iranian girls walk past a wall painting of Iran’s national flag in Tehran in August 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iranian girls walk past a wall painting of Iran’s national flag in Tehran in August 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE