Iranian Industry Minister Reza Fatemi Amin in Parliament as MPs voted to fire him over alleged mismanagement amid widespread dissatisfaction with the government. Photo: AP
Iran MPs remove minister over rising prices, sanctions over nuclear ambitions a factor
- Industry Minister Reza Fatemi Amin failed to garner enough support in a vote of confidence that saw 162 MPs vote in favour of his removal and 102 against
- A major factor in the impeachment was the rising price of domestic vehicles after foreign imports dried up because of sanctions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions
