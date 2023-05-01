The Taliban government’s deputy minister for refugees Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, centre, speaks to the media as the United Nations assistant secretary-general and assistant high commissioner for protection (UNHCR) Gillian Triggs watches at the airport in Kabul on April 30, 2023. Photo: AFP
UN chief, envoys in key talks on Afghanistan crisis, ‘world’s biggest humanitarian crisis’
- UN chief Antonio Guterres will meet representatives from about 25 countries and international organisations to discuss Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers
- Apart from confirming that the Taliban leadership is not on the list of participants, the UN has refused to provide any specifics including the location
