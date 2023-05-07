The Arab League foreign ministers’ meeting in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Arab governments vote for Syria’s return to the Arab League after 12-year suspension
- Syria’s membership was suspended 12 years ago, early on in the uprising-turned-conflict, which has killed nearly a half million people and displaced millions
- Conflict continues to de-escalate but there is no consensus on normalisation of ties with Damascus; several governments did not attend Sunday’s meeting in Cairo
