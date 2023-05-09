Shylan Kamal sees her passion for bodybuilding as a matter of gender equality in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region. Photo: AFP
‘Beautiful and strong’: Iraqi Kurdish bodybuilder, 46, breaks down gender barriers
- Shylan Kamal returned to Kurdistan from Germany three years ago to a conservative and patriarchal society where her passion for bodybuilding raised eyebrows
- Kamal, 46 and a mother of three, sees her passion for the sport as a matter of gender equality in Iraq ’s autonomous Kurdistan region
