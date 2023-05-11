Authorities have made legal threats and closed down some businesses serving women not wearing the hijab. Photo: AP
Authorities have made legal threats and closed down some businesses serving women not wearing the hijab. Photo: AP
Iran
World /  Middle East

Iran’s government doubles down as more women say no to the hijab

  • Authorities have made legal threats, closed some businesses serving women not wearing the hijab and are using CCTV to identify women without a hijab
  • Analysts in Iran warn that the government could reignite dissent if it pushes too hard, as the Islamic Republic struggles with economic woes

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:57am, 11 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Authorities have made legal threats and closed down some businesses serving women not wearing the hijab. Photo: AP
Authorities have made legal threats and closed down some businesses serving women not wearing the hijab. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE