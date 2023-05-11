Authorities have made legal threats and closed down some businesses serving women not wearing the hijab. Photo: AP
Iran’s government doubles down as more women say no to the hijab
- Authorities have made legal threats, closed some businesses serving women not wearing the hijab and are using CCTV to identify women without a hijab
- Analysts in Iran warn that the government could reignite dissent if it pushes too hard, as the Islamic Republic struggles with economic woes
Authorities have made legal threats and closed down some businesses serving women not wearing the hijab. Photo: AP