Muharrem Ince announces his resignation from Turkey’s main opposition party, CHP, next to a poster of modern Turkey’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Photo: AP
Turkish presidential candidate withdraws in boost to Erdogan’s main challenger
- Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party, was criticised for splintering the votes of 6-party Nation Alliance, which is united behind Kemal Kilicdaroglu
- Recep Erdogan, who has led Turkey as prime minister and president since 2003, is facing the most challenging election of his 20-year rule
