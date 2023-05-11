Public Prosecutor Karim Khan at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo: Reuters
ICC prosecutor issues secret arrest warrants for Libya crimes
- Warrants are under seal so it’s unclear who is targeted or for what offences, but the court website suggests crimes against humanity and war crimes
- Major fighting ended in Libya 2020, but there has been little progress towards a political solution, and armed factions dominate on the ground
