Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza City over the southern city of Sdero on Saturday ahead of the announcement of a ceasefire. Photo: AFP
Israel
Gaza’s Islamic Jihad group and Israel agree to Egypt-brokered truce

  • ‘The two sides will abide by the ceasefire which will include an end to targeting civilians, house demolition, an end to targeting individuals,’ the agreement said
  • Even as the truce was being finalised, the two sides kept up firing, with air raid sirens sounding as far as Tel Aviv’s suburbs

Reuters
Updated: 3:38am, 14 May, 2023

