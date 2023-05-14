Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza City over the southern city of Sdero on Saturday ahead of the announcement of a ceasefire. Photo: AFP
Gaza’s Islamic Jihad group and Israel agree to Egypt-brokered truce
- ‘The two sides will abide by the ceasefire which will include an end to targeting civilians, house demolition, an end to targeting individuals,’ the agreement said
- Even as the truce was being finalised, the two sides kept up firing, with air raid sirens sounding as far as Tel Aviv’s suburbs
