Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Arab League summit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: via Reuters
Syria’s Assad gets warm welcome at Arab summit after years of isolation
- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greeted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad with a handshake and a hug at the Arab League summit in Jeddah
- Assad rubbed shoulders with leaders who had shunned him for years in a major policy shift opposed by the United States and other Western powers
Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Arab League summit, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: via Reuters