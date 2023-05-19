Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shaking hands with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky before the Arab Summit meeting in Jeddah. Photo: AFP
Some Arab leaders turn a ‘blind eye’ to Russian invasion, Zelensky says in surprise Saudi visit
- ‘Take an honest look’, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged in a speech at the Arab League summit in Jedda
- He highlighted how the war in Ukraine has affected Muslims in the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014
