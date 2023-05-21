The Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City on April 26, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Extremist Israel Cabinet minister visits sensitive Jerusalem holy site amid Palestinian tensions
- National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Temple Mount comes days after Israelis marked Jerusalem Day, which celebrates Israel’s capturing of east Jerusalem in 1967
- The hilltop site is the holiest in Judaism and houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which Palestinians consider as a national symbol and view such visits as provocative
