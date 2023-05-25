A banner reads “no to executions” at a demonstration against the Iranian regime in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran’s ‘medieval’ public execution slammed by rights groups
- A man convicted of the capital crime of ‘corruption on earth’ was executed in front of large crowds in East Azerbaijan
- Iran executes more people annually than any nation other than China, according to rights groups such as Amnesty International
