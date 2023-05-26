A Khorramshahr 4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran. Photo: Iranian defence ministry via AP
Iran says it successfully tested ballistic missile that can reach US and Israeli bases in region
- State TV aired footage said to show the launch of an upgraded version of the Khoramshahr 4, which is able to carry a 1,500kg warhead
- The liquid-fuel missile is called the ‘Kheibar’, a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam
A Khorramshahr 4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location in Iran. Photo: Iranian defence ministry via AP