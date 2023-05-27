Iraq wants a transport hub to rival the Suez Canal. Photo: Shutterstock
Iraq bid to link Asia and Europe in US$17 billion road and rail project
- The Development Road aims to tie the Grand Faw Port in Iraq’s oil-rich south to Turkey, turning the country into a transit hub in a bid to rival the Suez Canal
- The project was announced on Saturday at a conference aimed at courting Arab interest, including from Arab Gulf states, Syria and Jordan
Iraq wants a transport hub to rival the Suez Canal. Photo: Shutterstock