Iraq wants a transport hub to rival the Suez Canal. Photo: Shutterstock
Iraq bid to link Asia and Europe in US$17 billion road and rail project

  • The Development Road aims to tie the Grand Faw Port in Iraq’s oil-rich south to Turkey, turning the country into a transit hub in a bid to rival the Suez Canal
  • The project was announced on Saturday at a conference aimed at courting Arab interest, including from Arab Gulf states, Syria and Jordan

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:14pm, 27 May, 2023

