A supporter of Lebanese citizens detained in the United Arab Emirates protests in front of the Foreign Ministry headquarters in downtown Beirut, Lebanon on May 15. The 10 prisoners were freed on Saturday. Photo: AP
Lebanese prisoners detained in the UAE released after inmate’s death
- The group of 10 were detained in March and accused of having links to Lebanon’s Shiite movement Hezbollah, which Abu Dhabi classifies as a terrorist organisation
- One of the detainees, Ghazi Ezzedine, died in custody on May 4, prompting a backlash from rights groups including Amnesty International
A supporter of Lebanese citizens detained in the United Arab Emirates protests in front of the Foreign Ministry headquarters in downtown Beirut, Lebanon on May 15. The 10 prisoners were freed on Saturday. Photo: AP