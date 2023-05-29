Elaheh Mohammadi, a reporter for Iran’s pro-reform Hammihan newspaper is on trial. Photo: Handout
Elaheh Mohammadi, a reporter for Iran’s pro-reform Hammihan newspaper is on trial. Photo: Handout
Middle East
Iranian female journalist goes on trial on charges linked to Mahsa Amini protests

  • Elaheh Mohammadi, a reporter for the pro-reform Hammihan newspaper, is accused of ‘colluding with hostile powers’, which potentially carries the death penalty
  • She covered the funeral of 22-year-old Amini, who died while in the custody of the morality police, unleashing a wave of mass protests across Iran for months

Reuters
Updated: 10:55pm, 29 May, 2023

