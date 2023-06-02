Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi Rajwa Alseif wave to well-wishers during their wedding ceremony in Amman, Jordan on Thursday. Photo: AP
Jordan Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah weds Saudi architect Rajwa Al Seif in lavish ceremony
- The couple were married at the Zahran Palace, in front of high-profile guests such as US first lady Jill Biden and the Prince and Princess of Wales
- The highly anticipated nuptials were met by celebrations across Jordan, with thousands gathering to witness the procession in Amman
