Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan. Photo: AFP
Iran plans naval alliance with Gulf states to ensure regional stability, includes India, Pakistan
- ‘The countries of the region...realised that only cooperation with each other brings security to the area,’ Iran’s navy commander Shahram Irani said
- In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran ended 7 years of hostility in a China-mediated deal, stressing a need for regional stability and economic cooperation
