The British frigate HMS Lancaster sails in the Strait of Hormuz last month as Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels follow behind it. Photo: AP
US, UK navies scramble to help ship ‘harassed’ by fast-attack craft from Iran
- Three fast-attack Revolutionary Guard vessels with armed troops aboard approached the merchant ship at a close distance, the US Navy said
- It prompted a US guided-missile destroyer and Royal Navy frigate to respond – with the latter launching a helicopter – to ‘de-escalate’ the situation
