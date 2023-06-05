The British frigate HMS Lancaster sails in the Strait of Hormuz last month as Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels follow behind it. Photo: AP
US, UK navies scramble to help ship ‘harassed’ by fast-attack craft from Iran

  • Three fast-attack Revolutionary Guard vessels with armed troops aboard approached the merchant ship at a close distance, the US Navy said
  • It prompted a US guided-missile destroyer and Royal Navy frigate to respond – with the latter launching a helicopter – to ‘de-escalate’ the situation

Associated Press
Updated: 1:46pm, 5 Jun, 2023

