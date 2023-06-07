Iran’s new hypersonic ballistic missile called “Fattah”, or “Conquerer”, is seen in Tehran on Tuesday. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
Iran unveils Conqueror ‘hypersonic missile’, amid tensions with US
- Tehran claims the new weapon can travel at 15 times the speed of sound; it appears to have a movable nozzle, which could allow it to evade air defences
- The missile was unveiled in a tightly choreographed segment on state TV, and no footage was released of it successfully launching and striking a target
