Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem on Sunday June 18. Photo: AP
Israel’s Netanyahu to move ahead with contentious judicial overhaul plan after talks crumble
- The government’s plans to overhaul the judiciary plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises ever earlier this year
- On Sunday, the PM said the opposition hadn’t been negotiating in good faith and his government would move ahead with the plan
