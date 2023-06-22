The scene of an attack by Israeli settlers, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
The scene of an attack by Israeli settlers, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Israeli drone targets ‘terrorist cell’ as West Bank violence escalates

  • Israel carried out a rare air strike in the West Bank, on a car carrying suspected Palestinian militants
  • Earlier, settlers attacked a Palestinian town, torching cars and buildings to avenge the deaths of four Israelis killed by Palestinian gunmen

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:28pm, 22 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The scene of an attack by Israeli settlers, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
The scene of an attack by Israeli settlers, near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE