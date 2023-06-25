Muslim worshippers and pilgrims gather around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on Saturday as they arrive for the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo: AFP
Pilgrims perform final rituals in Mecca, Saudi Arabia before heading to Mina for haj
- Pilgrims sought out shade and flocked to the many shops and air-conditioned malls encircling the Grand Mosque to relax before the arduous days ahead
- Saudi Arabia has restored full pilgrim capacity for this year’s haj, following three years of dramatically reduced numbers owing to the coronavirus pandemic
