Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on June 18. His trial looking at alleged corruption began in 2020 and has featured over 40 prosecution witnesses. Photo: AP
Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan to testify at Israel PM Netanyahu’s corruption trial
- Arnon Milchan, whose films include ‘Pretty Woman’, is a witness for prosecutors trying to prove that Benjamin Netanyahu committed fraud and breach of trust
- In trial, that began in 2020, they’re now aiming to paint picture of lavish gifts that allegedly spurred politician to use his influence to advance filmmaker’s interests
