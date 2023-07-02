Iranian demonstrators shout slogans during a demonstration in front of the Swedish embassy in Tehran on June 30, after the Koran was burned by two men in Sweden. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran halts appointment of new ambassador to Sweden amid Koran burning in Stockholm
- The administrative details had been completed, but new envoy will not be taking up Stockholm post, says Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian
- Move comes after two men on Wednesday burned a copy of the holy book outside a mosque, with similar incidents previously occurring in Swedish capital
Iranian demonstrators shout slogans during a demonstration in front of the Swedish embassy in Tehran on June 30, after the Koran was burned by two men in Sweden. Photo: EPA-EFE