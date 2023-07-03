Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s extravagant US$1 trillion mega-project Neom in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Handout
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s extravagant US$1 trillion mega-project Neom in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Handout
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Saudi woman jailed for 30 years after criticising Neom megacity project on Twitter

  • Fatima al-Shawarbi criticised the treatment of people forcibly removed from their homes to make way for the construction of the city, UK rights group said
  • Neom, the signature project of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will be built across 10,200 square miles and is attracting investment from Western firms

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 5:18pm, 3 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s extravagant US$1 trillion mega-project Neom in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Handout
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s extravagant US$1 trillion mega-project Neom in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE