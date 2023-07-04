Palestinian militants take up position during a confrontation with Israeli army in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Monday. Photo: AFP
A year of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians just escalated. Is this an uprising?
- Israel launched its most intense military operation in West Bank in years on Monday, leaving at least eight Palestinians dead
- The crackdown was reminiscent of Israeli military tactics during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s
