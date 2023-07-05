Israeli emergency workers at the site of a car ramming attack in Tel Aviv, Israel on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel
Palestinian attacker wounds 8 in Tel Aviv; Netanyahu signals end to West Bank operation

  • Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu indicated the operation in the Jenin refugee camp was winding down but he gave no details on when it would end
  • The UN Security Council will meet behind closed doors on Friday, diplomats said, following Israel’s biggest West Bank military operation in years

Associated Press
Updated: 3:25am, 5 Jul, 2023

