Rescue workers search the scene of a downed Ukrainian jetliner that crashed outside Tehran. Photo: AP
UK, Canada, Ukraine, and Sweden take Iran to UN’s top court over 2020 downing of Ukrainian passenger jet flight PS752
- The case says Iran ‘violated a series of obligations’ under a convention on civil aviation by shooting down the plane after take-off from Tehran
- Flight PS752 was travelling from Tehran to Kyiv on January 8, 2020 when it was shot down soon after take-off, killing all 176 people on board
