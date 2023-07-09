Palestinians sit outside their damaged house at Jenin refugee camp after an Israeli army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
UN refuses to retract its condemnation of Israel over Jenin military operation
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticised Israel for its excessive use of force in the operation targeting a refugee camp that left more than 100 civilians injured
- UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said the secretary general conveyed his views on Thursday ‘and he stands by those views’
