Shiite Houthis in Sana’a, Yemen, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shiite Houthis in Sana’a, Yemen, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Yemen’s Houthis ban Swedish imports over Koran burning, call for Islamic countries to follow suit

  • A man burned a Koran outside Stockholm’s central mosque last month, on the first day of the Muslim Eid holidays, sparking an outcry in Islamic countries
  • The Houthi trade minister described Swedish imports as ‘limited’ but said the decision has a symbolic value and that the ban was the least the Houthis could do

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:12am, 9 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Shiite Houthis in Sana’a, Yemen, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shiite Houthis in Sana’a, Yemen, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE