Shiite Houthis in Sana’a, Yemen, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Yemen’s Houthis ban Swedish imports over Koran burning, call for Islamic countries to follow suit
- A man burned a Koran outside Stockholm’s central mosque last month, on the first day of the Muslim Eid holidays, sparking an outcry in Islamic countries
- The Houthi trade minister described Swedish imports as ‘limited’ but said the decision has a symbolic value and that the ban was the least the Houthis could do
Shiite Houthis in Sana’a, Yemen, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE