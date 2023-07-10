Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Israel on Sunday. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
Israel
Netanyahu: Israel to work to prevent collapse of Palestinian Authority

  • Israel has been stepping up military operations against armed groups in the occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority has limited autonomy
  • Netanyahu’s office said his security cabinet had decided to act to prevent the collapse of the PA, but did not offer any concrete steps to do so

Reuters
Updated: 5:25am, 10 Jul, 2023

