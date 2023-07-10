Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Israel on Sunday. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
Netanyahu: Israel to work to prevent collapse of Palestinian Authority
- Israel has been stepping up military operations against armed groups in the occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority has limited autonomy
- Netanyahu’s office said his security cabinet had decided to act to prevent the collapse of the PA, but did not offer any concrete steps to do so
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Israel on Sunday. Photo: Pool Photo via AP