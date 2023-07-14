The operation has been delivering aid including food, medicine and shelter to Syrians since 2014. Photo: AFP
The operation has been delivering aid including food, medicine and shelter to Syrians since 2014. Photo: AFP
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Syria says UN can deliver aid through shuttered Turkey crossing for 6 months

  • Syria makes ‘sovereign decision’ to let humanitarian aid move though overland crossing from Turkey into northwest Syria
  • In recent days, millions in need have been cut off from supplies after the UN Security Council failed to renew authorisation of aid

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:34am, 14 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The operation has been delivering aid including food, medicine and shelter to Syrians since 2014. Photo: AFP
The operation has been delivering aid including food, medicine and shelter to Syrians since 2014. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE