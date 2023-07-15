Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to hospital but is said to be in “good condition”. Photo: AP
Israeli PM Netanyahu rushed to hospital with probable dehydration, office says

  • Benjamin Netanyahu, 73, who is Israel’s longest-serving leader, had been on holiday at the Sea of Galilee on Friday during a heatwave, his office said
  • ‘The preliminary diagnosis is dehydration,’ Netanyahu’s office said, adding further routine tests were under way

Reuters

Updated: 12:22am, 16 Jul, 2023

