Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to hospital but is said to be in “good condition”. Photo: AP
Israeli PM Netanyahu rushed to hospital with probable dehydration, office says
- Benjamin Netanyahu, 73, who is Israel’s longest-serving leader, had been on holiday at the Sea of Galilee on Friday during a heatwave, his office said
- ‘The preliminary diagnosis is dehydration,’ Netanyahu’s office said, adding further routine tests were under way
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to hospital but is said to be in “good condition”. Photo: AP