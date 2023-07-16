Israelis take part in a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government’s judicial overhaul. Photo: Reuters
Israel’s Netanyahu ejects party member over Holocaust mockery during judicial protest
- A video showed Itzik Zarka spitting at demonstrators and shouting: ‘I’m proud that six million of you were burned!’
- Zarka, who is Jewish and the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, said his comments had been ‘taken out of context’
