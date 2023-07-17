FSO Safer oil tanker moored in the Red Sea, off the coast of Hodeidah province, Yemen on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Risk is high’: UN ship arrives in Yemen to prevent catastrophic oil spill from decaying tanker
- The Nautica entered Yemeni waters at midday and was expected to moor soon alongside the FSO Safer, a rusting supertanker in the Red Sea
- The operation to transfer 1.14 million barrels of Marib light crude to the Nautica, bought by the UN for the operation, is expected to begin at the end of the week
