Iraq’s Interior Ministry spokesman General Saad Maan inspects bags of Captagon pills, after a site for Captagon production was found in a province bordering Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Photo: Iraqi Interior Ministry / AFP
‘First’ Captagon lab found in Iraq, says country’s interior ministry
- The laboratory was discovered in the southern province of Muthana, which borders Saudi Arabia – believed to be the largest market for the drug
- Most of the region’s Captagon, which derives its name from a once-legal drug used to combat narcolepsy, is produced in Syria and Lebanon
Iraq’s Interior Ministry spokesman General Saad Maan inspects bags of Captagon pills, after a site for Captagon production was found in a province bordering Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Photo: Iraqi Interior Ministry / AFP