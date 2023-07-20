Protesters climb a fence as they gather near the Swedish embassy in Baghdad hours after the embassy was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Koran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq. Photo: Reuters
Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Koran burning
- Thursday’s demonstration was called by supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr to protest the second planned Koran burning in Sweden in weeks
- Late last month, Sadr called for protests against Sweden and the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador after the Koran burning in Stockholm by an Iraqi man
