Thousands of Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Israel on Saturday. Photo: AP
Thousands march on Jerusalem in last-ditch attempt to halt legislation overhaul

  • More than 100 of Israel’s former security chiefs signed a letter pleading with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the contentious legislation
  • The marchers joined forces with hundreds of other protesters and planned to camp outside the parliament ahead of Monday’s expected vote